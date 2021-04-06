The U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has awarded Ivy Tech Community College a Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training Grant, in the amount of $85,071, to offer free CDL-A training..
The grant is intended to increase road safety and reduce crashes involving commercial motor vehicles on U.S. roads. Grant funding will cover 100% of CDL-A training costs, permit and license costs for 20 people.
Residents of Clay, Greene, Knox, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties are eligible to apply for training. Current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces, including National Guard and Reservists, their spouses and children, will be prioritized.Training will be provided by Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute and the Driving Dynamics Center for Transportation Safety program. Students will complete four weeks of traiing and 30-40 hours of one-on-one driving instruction at the Terre Haute campus. The application for the free CDL-A training is now open at link.ivytech.edu/cdl. Questions can be directed to Sarah Seaton at sthomas154@ivytech.edu or 812-298-2482, or Rod Dowell at rdowell3@ivytech.edu or812-298-2492.
