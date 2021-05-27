ISU selects Alex Allen to lead the Career Center

Alex Allen has been selected to serve as Executive Director of Indiana State University’s Career Center.
Allen, who starts July 1 in his new position, was previously Assistant Director of Employer Relations and Marketing.
“Alex brings great energy and enthusiasm to this role,” said Nancy Brattain Rogers, Ph.D., Vice President for University Engagement. “He is highly regarded across campus and the community. I am confident that he will do a great job of building on the current momentum in the Career Center and leading the center forward in the most positive and productive way.”
Allen joined Indiana State’s Career Center in 2018 as Events Coordinator and the next year became Assistant Director of Events and Marketing before being appointed Assistant Director of Employer Relations and Marketing. He has previously served as Field Marketing Strategist at Chipotle Mexican Grill and Program Coordinator for The State University of New York (SUNY) at Potsdam’s Office of Campus Life.
“I look forward to strengthening relationships across campus and in the greater community while building new ones so we can further enhance our Sycamores’ career readiness skills and provide more experiential learning opportunities,” Allen said. “...I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve the Career Center in the Executive Director capacity and continue the excellent work that comes from the Career Center team.”
As executive director, Allen will be responsible for carrying out the vision, strategic direction, and daily operations of ISU’s centralized, comprehensive career center, which is housed in a stand-alone, recently renovated building in the heart of campus.
Allen holds a master’s degree in Organizational Performance, Leadership, and Technology and a bachelor’s degree in Speech Communication with a minor in Business Administration from SUNY Potsdam.
He is co-owner and co-founder of RUMI gifting, a Terre Haute-based gift boxing company.
