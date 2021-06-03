ISP Trooper Wayne Billings retires after 41 years of service

Master Trooper Wayne Billings recently retired as an Indiana State Trooper after nearly 41 years of service to the Indiana State Police.
A Terre Haute native, Billings began his career July 9, 1980. Upon graduation from the academy he was originally assigned to the Terre Haute Post where he patrolled Clay County for three years.
In 1984 Billings transferred to the Indianapolis District and patrolled the south side of Indianapolis. In 1987 he moved into criminal investigations as an undercover officer and worked in that capacity until 1995.
In 1995 the Indiana State Police was providing troopers to the Indiana Gaming Division as investigators, Billings took one of those positions from 1995 to 2005. From 2005 until 2016 he was a detective at the Indianapolis District. In 2016 Billings returned to his roots and got back into a patrol car where he patrolled northwest Indianapolis until his retirement.
Indiana State Police Indianapolis District Commander Lieutenant Jeff Payne said, “Wayne has been a valuable asset to the State Police for over four decades, his dedication to public safety and to the citizens of Indiana is commendable.”
Billings isn’t quite ready to walk away from law enforcement, he will be joining the Indiana State Capitol Police in the coming weeks, continuing his service to the state of Indiana.
