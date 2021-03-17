ISP Putnamville commander Lt. Dan Jones retires

Longtime district commander of the Putnamville State Police Post, Lt. Dan Jones, worked his last regular duty shift as a state police officer on March 5, 2021, with his official date of retirement being June 11, 2021.
Jones will have completed 31½ years of dedicated service to the Wabash Valley and citizens of the state of Indiana. Lt. Jones poured his heart and soul into being an Indiana State Trooper and District Commander, mentoring young troopers, providing leadership, and helping others by making a safer environment for the Wabash Valley.
Jones has been the Putnamville District Commander for the last twelve plus years. He graduated from the Indiana State Police 47th Recruit Academy in 1989 and was originally assigned to the Terre Haute Post where he worked road patrols in Clay, Parke, and Vermillion counties. Jones was promoted to sergeant in 2001 and transferred to the Putnamville Post, where he served as a squad sergeant. He was then promoted to First Sergeant in 2004 and returned to the Terre Haute Post, serving as the assistant district commander until his promotion to lieutenant and commander of the Putnamville Post in 2008.
Jones has served on the departments USRT (SCUBA), TIP (Tactical Intervention Platoon) and CISM (Critical Incident Stress Management) teams and is a recipient of the Combat Action Award, and 1,200,000-mile accident free safe driving award. He is also a graduate of the 2010 FBI National Academy leadership school for command personnel at Quantico, Virginia.
He Jones grew up in Parke County, graduated from Van Buren High School in Clay County in 1982, and earned an associate degree in criminology from Vincennes University in 2000. From 1984 through 1987, Jones served on active duty in the Marine Corps. He was in the military police and earned the rank of sergeant. After his military service he worked as a correctional officer at the Putnamville Correctional Facility and the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute before being accepted to the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy.
Jones said, “Serving as an Indiana State Trooper has been an honor and a privilege. I have served with some great men and women and doing so has been a true blessing.”
He recalled that he never had any intention of becoming a police officer while growing up, but when he enlisted in the Marine Corps, he set his sights on becoming a state trooper and never wanted to be anything else.
In retirement, Jones plans to spend more time with his wife and family and he has over 37 years’ worth of “things to do ‘‘ lists to take care of. He also intends to travel, hunt, fish and get back to his farm roots. Lt. Jones will also be looking for new challenges and opportunities, striving to always serve the public in his community.
Jones’ wife, Deanna, is also a career state police officer. He has four children, five grandchildren, and they reside in Parke County.
This item was provided to the Tribune-Star by Indiana State Police.
