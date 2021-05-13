ISP master trooper Chip McKee retires

Indiana State Police Master Trooper Chip McKee is set to retire after 25 successful years with the Indiana State Police.
McKee is a Plymouth, Indiana, native and a 1978 graduate of Plymouth High School. He continued his education at Indiana State University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminology in 1982. After his graduation from Indiana State University, McKee enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1979-1993, being stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Mainz, Germany.
Following his service in the military, McKee was selected to attend the 53rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy which he completed in December of 1995. Upon his graduation, McKee was initially assigned to the Lowell District, working Zone 2 which was LaPorte and Porter Counties. He also did a temporary assignment to the Indiana Gaming Commission and was assigned to a casino.
In 2006, McKee transferred to the Terre Haute Post, working road patrols in Vigo County. From 2011-2015, he served on the Motor Patrol (motorcycle) squad performing extra traffic patrols and ceremonial duties. In 2015 he left the Motor Patrol and returned to normal road duty in Vigo County.
During his career, McKee has served as a Field Training Officer and was a member of the Tactical Intervention Platoon and Emergency Ordinance Reconnaissance. He was also a background investigator and a recipient of a Combat Action Badge.
In retirement, McKee plans to spend more time with his wife Susan and his friends. McKee intends to travel, ride his motorcycle, and attend car shows.
