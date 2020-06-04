IRHA names new CEO following search

Completing a search involving more than 50 candidates, the board of directors of the Indiana Rural Health Association has selected and named Cara A. Veale as the association’s new chief executive officer.
Veale, currently the vice president of provider services at Daviess Community Hospital in Washington, Indiana, “hit all of the marks we were looking for in a new executive leader,” said Mark Vonderheit, IRHA Board President. “We wanted a collaborative, knowledgeable and experienced leader who could effectively build on the positive foundation that current CEO Don Kelso has laid over the past decade, and we believe we have found that in Cara.”
Veale, who holds a master’s degree in occupational therapy and a doctorate in health sciences from the University of Indianapolis, has experience in directly working for rural hospitals.
“This represents a tremendous opportunity and I’m excited for this new role of service,” Veale said. “A great team is already in place at IRHA and I look forward to working with Don as I transition into the position.”
Veale will start July 6 and work together with Kelso to transition into the position through the end of July.
Veale began her 13-year career at Daviess Community Hospital in 2007 as an occupational therapist serving in the hospital’s inpatient acute rehab unit, and later stepped into a management role as the director of rehabilitation therapy.
A Brownsburg native, Veale and her husband, Gavin, live in Washington with their son Tyson.
