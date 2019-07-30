Internal medicine physician joins Wabash Valley practice

Union Health has welcomed Audreen Singson, MD, to Union Medical Group.
After completing medical school and working throughout the Midwest, Singson is excited to now practice in the Wabash Valley.
Singson earned her undergraduate degree from Northwestern before attending the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine to earn her master’s degree in molecular biology. She then went on to earn her medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine.
After completing the internal medicine residency program at IU Ball Memorial in Muncie, Singson worked with the St. Vincent Medical Group in Anderson.
Singson is now accepting new patients at Illiana Internal Medicine, 601 Surgery Center Dr. in Terre Haute.
