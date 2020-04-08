Purdue Extension Health and Human Sciences educators created a new publication series called “When Your Income Drops” as a response to Hoosiers across the state who are now finding themselves without employment.
Topics include “Don’t Panic, Take Control,” “Controlling Stress,” “Take Stock of Family Resources,” “Take Stock of Community Resources,” “Set Priorities for Spending,” “Plan to Pay Creditors,” “Keep a Roof Overhead,” “Meeting Insurance Needs” and “Sharpen Your Survival Skills.”
Each of the publications can be accessed by visiting https://bit.ly/3ech4OP and clicking on each of the nine PDF files.
