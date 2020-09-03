The Indiana Department of Transportation will host open interviews for over 100 winter seasonal positions Sept. 15 and Oct. 15 at eleven locations around the state. Hiring events will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time.
In the Southwest District, the Terre Haute Sub District is at 5693 E. Sony Drive.
Winter seasonal positions run from November through March at a starting pay of $16 per hour. INDOT offers $250 sign on and $500 retention bonuses for eligible candidates. Candidates should have a valid driver’s license and commercial driver’s license (CDL). A high school diploma or GED is preferred but not required.
Visit INDOTjobs.com to learn more and register. Registration is not required to attend the event, but INDOT recruiters will contact pre-registered participants directly with additional instructions and details prior to the event. Please email careers@indot.in.gov with questions.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed at INDOT hiring events.
