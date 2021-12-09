Indiana State University FCU announces president and CEO retirement

Trent Kerr, longtime president and CEO of Indiana State University Federal Credit Union, will retire Dec. 31, the ISUFCU Board of Directors announced Sept. 22. Kerr has served in those positions for the last 30 years.
Kerr began working in the credit union industry in May 1975 at Indiana University Credit Union. He then went on to work at Nipper’s FCU (now Indiana Members) in 1982 for nine years before coming to ISUFCU in 1991. He served on the Indiana Credit Union League’s Board of Directors and served as their chairman in 2000-01. He initiated the Indiana Credit Union Foundation as his legacy after serving on that board. Kerr was inducted into the Indiana Credit Union Hall of Fame in 2002. He has also been a longtime volunteer for the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
Current Executive Vice President Marie “Sam” Shanks will take over as the new president/CEO on Friday, Oct. 1. Kerr will remain on as a consultant for the credit union through Dec. 31.
