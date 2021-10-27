Indiana State University FCU announces new president, CEO

Marie “Sam” Shanks became the president and CEO of Indiana State University Federal Credit on Oct. 1, replacing retiring president and CEO Trent Kerr, states an ISUFCU Board of Directors news release.
Shanks has worked at ISUFCU her entire career. She began as a student worker at the credit union in 1982. Upon graduating from Indiana State University in 1985, majoring in computer science with a minor in business administration, she was eventually named the executive vice president. In 1991,
Shanks graduated from the Credit Union National Association Management School as an advocate for members and with a renewed sense of responsibility to provide members with the best financial services. She was also an inaugural member of the Innovations for Indiana Credit Unions (Ignite) through the Indiana Credit Union League.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.