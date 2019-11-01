Indiana State University adds Emma Crossen to fundraising team

Terre Haute native Emma Crossen has been hired by Indiana State University’s Division of University Advancement as a director of development focusing on the College of Technology. She will begin her role November 25.
“I am pleased to welcome Emma to Indiana State,” said Andrea Angel, Vice President for University Advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation. “With her significant ties to Terre Haute, and a proven track record of fundraising success, she will be a great addition to our external fundraising team.”
Said Crossen: “Having grown up in Terre Haute, I’m thrilled to be returning in this role. It’s an incredibly exciting time to be part of this team at Indiana State University.”
Crossen, who has more than a decade of fundraising experience, will develop a comprehensive fundraising program for the College of Technology.
“Emma is a seasoned fundraising professional,” said Jeremiah Turner, Associate Vice President of University Advancement. “Her enthusiasm and experience will serve our team well as we work to increase donor engagement and fundraising for the College of Technology,”
Crossen has served since 2015 as a consultant and deputy director with the Los Angeles-based Courage Campaign. She previously served as a director of development with the Women of ELCA in Chicago. She has a B.A. in History and Political Science from Bethany College and a Master of Divinity from Harvard Divinity School.
