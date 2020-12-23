On Dec. 19, the 80th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy completed its graduation ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse. Each new trooper was presented their badge and official identification by Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter.
Participating in the graduation ceremony program were Spencer Brooks of Sullivan and Matthew Rea of Riley, both assigned to the Putnamville district; and Austin Robertson of Dugger, assigned to the Lowell district.
The graduation marked the culmination of 25 weeks of intense training which totaled nearly 1,200 hours. But with the reality of COVID, this journey has taken 37 weeks. Some subject areas of training included criminal and traffic law, crash investigations, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, firearms, and a host of other subjects related to modern policing.
Each trooper will spend the next three months working side by side with a series of experienced Field Training Officers. The purpose of the field training is to put to practical application the training received over the duration of the formal academy training. Upon successful completion of field training, the new troopers will be assigned a state police patrol vehicle and will begin solo patrol in their assigned district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.