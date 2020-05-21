The Indiana Department of Workforce Development and WorkOne West will host a virtual job fair May 27 highlighting dozens of job openings in western Indiana.
The webinar is scheduled 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., and will discuss the variety of positions available at each company.
Participating employers will include Advanced Drainage Systems, J&N Metal, Midwest Warehouse & Distribution, and Walmart Distribution Center. Presenters will provide details on the job opportunities, along with benefits and how to apply.
For those who are interested but cannot attend live, can still register to receive a recording of the virtual job fair by email the next day.
To register, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5558771656617650187. Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.