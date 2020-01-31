Illinois Extension wants to help business owners plan how to recover and survive after a fire, flood or other unplanned event threatens their livelihood.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, many small business never reopen after a disaster.
Community and Economic Development Educator Steve Groner invites business owners, managers and employees to learn about risk reduction, business survival and disaster plan development in a free workshop scheduled 8 a.m. to noon CST Feb. 12 in the Clark County Extension office at Marshall, Illinois.
To enroll in the free workshop, contact Illinois Extension at 618-943-5018 by Wednesday.
Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. Anyone who needs a reasonable accommodation to attend can contact Groner at 618-943-5018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.