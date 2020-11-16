A virtual hiring event by the Indiana Department of Correction is set for Nov. 18.
The 4 p.m. event will include general information about the IDOC as well as some specific information about local facilities with available positions.
Visit http://bit.ly/11182020ALLIDOC to participate.
Hosts are Microsoft Teams with an IDOC recruiter and a representative from the Human Resources Department to assist in answering questions and scheduling interviews.
View a presentation at https://youtu.be/Xw8pet0LD1w.
The IDOC has a variety of openings, but the greatest need is for correctional officers and maintenance staff. Refer to the IDOC Recruitment page on Facebook for current information.
