The Indiana Department of Correction Correctional Training Institute will host virtual hiring events Oct. 21 and 28.
Each event will include general information about the IDOC, as well as specific information about local facilities with available positions.
All events are being hosted on Microsoft Teams with an IDOC recruiter and a representative from the Human Resources Department to assist in answering questions and scheduling interviews.
Virtual hiring events:
4 p.m. Oct. 21, http://bit.ly/102120ALLIDOC
3 p.m. Oct. 28, http://bit.ly/10282020ALLIDOC
The IDOC has a variety of openings, but the greatest need is for correctional officers and maintenance staff. Refer to the IDOC Recruitment page on Facebook to stay up to date on scheduled events.
