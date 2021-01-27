ICI regional plant manager named

Indiana Correctional Industries has named Ryan Waffird as Regional Plant Manager for its Carlisle location.
Waffird has worked for ICI at their Wabash Valley Correctional Facility location since November 2019. In his first six months as a plant foreman he demonstrated leadership qualities that led to his promotion to lead plant foreman in May 2020.
Prior to moving to Indiana in 2016, Waffird held a position as a graphic designer in California, where he worked as a preferred installer of vehicle wraps and wide format printing.
Waffird's extensive background in the print field will undoubtedly prove to be beneficial as he takes on the responsibility of overseeing the operations at both WVCF and Branchville Correctional Facility. In addition, he will continue to teach offenders how to use embroidery and large format printing equipment.
