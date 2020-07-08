Horizon Health welcomes visiting rheumatologist

Mehmoodur Rasheed, MD, board certified rheumatologist, has joined Horizon Health as a visiting specialist physician. He sees patients at the Infusion Center.
Dr. Rasheed treats patients age 18 and older for arthritis and many other rheumatic conditions, which affect the joints, muscles, tendons, bones, and other connective tissues. Rheumatic diseases are characterized by inflammation and include osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, lupus, gout, and bursitis. Dr. Rasheed provides injections and aspirations (removal of fluid) for common joint problems, including shoulder impingement/rotator cuff tendinitis, carpal tunnel, ankle, knee, elbow, and wrist conditions.
Dr. Rasheed is available in Paris every other Wednesday of the month. The Infusion Center at Horizon Health, as well as Pain Management, have relocated to the former Rehabilitation Services area.
Dr. Rasheed is affiliated with Carle Physician Group. A medical referral is needed to schedule an appointment.
