Horizon Health surgeon earns top honors

The American College of Surgeons recently awarded top honors to Dr. Yaniv Cozacov, general surgeon at Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois, for meeting its highest standards of competency.
Cozacov was one of more than 2,000 surgeons worldwide to be inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons during a virtual ceremony at the organization’s annual education program. By meeting the college’s stringent membership requirements, Fellows of the College have earned the distinguished right to use the designation of FACS (Fellow, American College of Surgeons) after their names. This means their education/training, professional qualifications, surgical competence, and ethical conduct have passed a rigorous evaluation that are consistent with the college’s high standards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.