Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois, will have an open house at its new Terre Haute Specialty Clinic on Oct. 6.
The event is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EDT at 3736 S. Fourth St., behind Best Buy. A ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at noon. The event will include tours, refreshments, and giveaways. Masking and social distancing will be required.
“The addition of Dr. Jeff Bollenbacher to our organization has expanded our services in the Terre Haute area,” said Ollie Smith, Horizon Health president and CEO. “He is a well-known physician with a loyal patient following. Our new clinic will serve his patients well.”
The Terre Haute Specialty Clinic provides orthopedics and sports medicine services. It opened Sept. 1 with Bollenbacher, longtime orthopedic surgeon in the Wabash Valley, seeing patients. Bollenbacher offers a full range of services, including fracture care, advanced knee and hip reconstruction, and sports injury care. He also sees patients at Horizon Health’s Paris Clinic one day a week.
Dr. Harish Kempegowda, who specializes in spine surgery, also will see patients at the Terre Haute clinic in the near future.
The Terre Haute Specialty Clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 812-237-1411.
