Horizon Health gains new cardiologist

A Chicago cardiologist has joined Horizon Health at the Paris Clinic to lead and expand its cardiology services.
C. Tyson has more than 25 years of experience as a cardiologist. He has worked at several Chicago hospitals, mainly on the city’s south side.
He diagnoses and treats all types of cardiovascular diseases, including congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, atrial fibrillation, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. He offers cardiac testing, all types of stress testing and heart rhythm monitoring.
Tyson was born and raised in Opp, Alabama, a town similar in size to Paris, Illinois. He earned his medical degree at Meharry School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. He completed a fellowship in invasive/noninvasive cardiology at Columbus Hospital in Chicago.
