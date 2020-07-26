Two nurse practitioners at Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois, have expanded their practice to focus on psychiatric services.
Danielle Ireland and Samantha Volstorf recently completed training as psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioners.
Both provide outpatient psychiatric services for patients of all ages, including children age 5 and older. They treat common to complex conditions, such as ADHD, addiction, anxiety, child behavior or academic issues, obesity and/or eating disorders. Other conditions include bipolar disorder, dementia, depression, insomnia, PTSD and schizophrenia. They are able to prescribe behavioral health-related medications when appropriate. One of those is Suboxone, a medication-assisted treatment for drug addiction.
Ireland offers in-person appointments on Monday through Thursday at the Chrisman Clinic. Volstorf offers in-person appointments Tuesday through Friday at the Paris Clinic. In addition to their behavioral health practices, both continue to see patients for primary care needs at their respective locations.
For more details about behavior health services at Horizon Health, visit MyHorizonHealth.org.
