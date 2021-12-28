Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois, continues to expand its behavioral health services with the addition of Dr. William Elliott, licensed clinical psychologist.
Elliott joins Abby Barrett, licensed clinical social worker at Horizon Health, increasing local access to behavioral/mental health services. She and Elliott provide individual and group therapy.
Elliott, of Paris, has a doctorate degree in philosophy/counseling psychology with a master’s degree in criminology from Indiana State University. He has 45 years of behavioral health experience, primarily in the criminal justice system. He has worked for the Illinois/Indiana Department of Corrections and the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Terre Haute. For the past three years, he has been a consultant to behavioral health professionals throughout the country.
Elliott also provides counseling services for Horizon Health’s Employee Assistance Program in conjunction with the Human Resources Center of Edgar and Clark counties.
Barrett provides individual and group counseling to adults age 18 and older in the clinic and hospital. She also facilitates Horizon Health’s Cancer Friendship Group and Caregiver Support Group.
Barrett joined Horizon Health in November 2015. Previously, she worked as the social service director at Paris Healthcare Center and Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman. She also served as residential services director at Tanner Place in Paris.
To learn more about behavioral/mental health services, visit MyHorizonHealth.org.
