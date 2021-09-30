Horizon Health expands anesthesia services

Horizon Health at Paris, Illinois, is expanding its anesthesia services with the addition of Dr. James Griggs, a board certified anesthesiologist from Terre Haute.
As medical director of anesthesia services at Horizon Health, Griggs will lead a team of certified registered nurse anesthetists. The team provides anesthesia care for surgeries and procedures, utilizing the latest evidence-based techniques for optimum pain control. The team consists of Lovie Cotton, Erin Hein, Adam Schneider and department manager Scott Williamson.
In addition, Griggs will help care for critically ill patients in Horizon Health’s special care unit. His expertise includes ventilator management and placement of central line/arterial line catheters.
Griggs has been an anesthesiologist for 12 years. Prior to Horizon Health, he was the medical director of surgery at Union Hospital in Terre Haute. He also served as section chief of the anesthesia department. He is an adjunct professor at the Indiana University School of Medicine, Department of Anesthesiology.
Griggs attended Indiana University School of Medicine. He has two business degrees from Indiana University.
