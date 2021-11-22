Horizon Health at Paris, Illinois, recently acknowledged four members of its healthcare team.
Registered nurses Tabatha Donnelly and Ashley Williamson have been named strategic initiatives coordinators. Both will lead and develop innovative care projects and programs that enhance the patient experience.
Prior to Horizon Health, Donnelly and Williamson served in various nursing leadership roles at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. Donnelly has a master’s degree in business administration-healthcare and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University. Williamson has a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana State University.
Karlee McCollum has been named office manager of the Terre Haute Specialty Clinic. Prior to Horizon Health, she was the medical office coordinator at HCA Healthcare. She was an executive recruiter and business manager at Yoerk-Risken LLC, and served in the Army National Guard as a chemical specialist.
Registered nurse Amy Arnett has been promoted to director of quality. Her role in quality and infection control has expanded over the past year to include payor credentialing and compliance.
