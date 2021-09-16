Horizon Health Cardiology Adds Nurse Practitioner

Melissa Thomas, certified family nurse practitioner, has joined Dr. Ron Oren and the cardiology team at Horizon Health.
“With the addition of Melissa and Dr. Oren, our patients won’t have to travel to receive comprehensive cardiology services,” said Ollie Smith, Horizon Health president & CEO. “They will continue to build our cardiology program and strengthen our existing services, which include cardiac rehabilitation and a congestive heart failure clinic.”
Melissa has more than 20 years of nursing experience, nine of them as a nurse practitioner. Her background includes convenient care clinics and intensive care units.
“To me, healthcare is about quality not quantity,” she said. “I like to sit and talk with my patients. I feel I can take better care of them by not rushing them through the process.”
Prior to Horizon Health, Melissa worked in various nursing roles in Terre Haute.
“Being here is refreshing,” she said. “Paris may be a small town, but it offers big city services when it comes to healthcare.”
Dr. Oren joined Horizon Health in July to develop and lead the cardiology program. Together, he and Melissa diagnose and treat a variety of conditions, including congestive heart failure (CHF), chest pain, arrhythmias (irregular heart beat), and high blood pressure. They offer cardiac testing (echocardiogram), stress testing, and heart rhythm monitoring. They also provide medication management and patient education.
Melissa earned her master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in nursing at Indiana Wesleyan University. She also completed nursing education at Lincoln Trail College and Ivy Tech Community College.
Melissa was born and raised in Terre Haute. She resides in Brazil, Indiana with her husband, Andrew. They have four children and two grandchildren. In her free time, Melissa enjoys crafting, gardening, fishing, traveling, and spending time with family.
