A long-time Terre Haute physician has joined Horizon Health to lead its hospitalist service.
Darren Brucken, MD, who specializes in hospital medicine, has been named director of inpatient medical services. Additionally, three advanced practice nurses – who previously worked with Dr. Brucken as hospitalists in Terre Haute – have joined the Horizon Health hospitalist team.
“Collectively, we’re excited,” Dr. Brucken said. “Everyone does a great job and is familiar with each other.”
A hospitalist is a physician, much like a family doctor, who specializes in the care of hospitalized patients only. They are unique from other physicians in that they are not office-based, but practice solely in an inpatient setting. They are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Dr. Brucken has been a physician for 24 years. He began as a family medicine physician in private practice. Over the past 13 years, he worked as the director of hospitalist services at two Terre Haute-area hospitals.
Dr. Brucken lives in Terre Haute with his wife, Holly, and daughter, Gia.
Other providers who recently joined the Horizon Health hospitalist team include the following:
• Lynne Adams, APRN, FNP – 20 years of nursing experience, 12 of them as a family nurse practitioner. She has nine years of experience as a hospitalist.
• Tabbitha Gilman, APRN, FNP – 13 years of nursing experience, five of them as a family nurse practitioner and hospitalist.
• Ashley Stakeman, PA – seven years of experience as a physician assistant, six of them as a hospitalist.
III
A full-time psychiatrist joined the Horizon Health team of behavioral health providers.
Qun Wu, MD, Ph.D., has been a psychiatrist for 16 years. He was a family medicine physician before becoming a psychiatrist, after graduating from medical school in 1982. He is board certified in both general psychiatry and child psychiatry. He treats patients age five to adult.
“Rural areas have less resources than urban communities,” Wu said. “A community hospital can help educate people about mental health care. Mental illness is real and should/could be treated.”
Wu diagnoses and treats a variety of behavioral conditions. He supports a team approach to care, working together with psychologists, social workers and other mental health providers.
Wu is the latest addition to the Horizon Health behavioral health team. The team has grown over the past several months to include clinical psychologists, a licensed clinical social worker, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and Senior Care therapists.
“The addition of Dr. Wu is a major step forward in our effort to build a comprehensive behavioral health program,” said Ollie Smith, Horizon Health president and CEO. “His education and experience are very impressive, and we are fortunate to have him in our community.”
Wu provides comprehensive care for autism, ADHD, schizophrenia, biopolar disorder, depression, anxiety, anger problems and more. As a medical doctor, he can prescribe medicine when necessary.
Depression and anxiety are two of the most common conditions worldwide and often are genetic in nature, Dr. Wu said. One in four people will suffer chronic depression or anxiety in his or her lifetime.
III
Horizon Health recently had organizational and personnel changes.
• Leslie Brown, APRN, FNP, DWC, became licensed as an advanced practice registered nurse in Illinois, and has been promoted to nurse practitioner at the Occupational Health Clinic.
• Judah Donaldson, MBA, BSN, RN, has been named home health care administrator. He previously was the Infusion Center/clinical informatics manager.
• Kelsey Fuqua, APRN, FNP, recently became licensed as an advanced practice registered nurse in Illinois, and has been promoted to nurse practitioner in the hospital/float pool.
• Cara Huffington, BSN, RN, who has a master of science degree in nursing education, has been hired as education manager.
• Danielle Kull, AAS, has been hired as respiratory therapy manager.
• Billi Jo McNeill, BSN, RN, has been promoted to Information Services director. She previously was the education manager.
• Nic Thomas, NRP, APRN, FNP, recently became licensed as an advanced practice registered nurse in Illinois, and has been promoted to nurse practitioner for the North American Lighting Health Clinic and home visits.
