Horizon Health announced the following organizational/personnel changes:
Lacey Stults, MBA, MSN, RN, CRHCP, clinic director, has been promoted to vice president of clinic operations. She has been with Horizon Health for 10 years. Stults has a master’s degree in nursing and a master’s of business administration from Indiana Wesleyan University. She is a certified rural health clinic professional.
Stan Stanescu has been hired as director of plant operations. Prior to Horizon Health, he worked as the director of facilities at multiple healthcare organizations and served in the U.S. Army. Stanescu holds degrees in industrial maintenance and technology management from Indiana State University.
Erin Frank, public relations/marketing manager, has been promoted to director of marketing and communications. She has been with Horizon Health for 15 years — 13 of which were in her previous management role. Frank is a communications graduate from the University of Illinois.
Christina Hodgson, public relations/marketing associate, has been promoted to public relations/marketing manager. She has been with Horizon Health for five years and graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a degree in health promotion.
