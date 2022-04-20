Horizon Health has announced the following organizational/personnel changes:
Lisa Bowden, RN, previously a nurse in the Paris Clinic, has been promoted to office manager for the Terre Haute Specialty Clinic.
Lisa Cook has been hired as director of physician and provider relations.
Deatrice Greathouse has been hired as home health manager.
Teresa Holt, previously housekeeping lead, has been promoted to housekeeping supervisor.
Karlee McCollum, previously patient services supervisor, has been promoted to patient access manager.
Amie Johnson, RN, nursing clinic coordinator in surgery, has been promoted to Infusion Clinic manager.
Angie Morgan, RN, previous a nurse in the quality department, has been promoted to patient care navigation manager.
Amanda Stowers, RN, has been hired as outpatient clinic manager–behavioral health.
