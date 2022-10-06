Cassie Elliott, MSN, RN, has been hired as patient care navigator manager. She and her staff help patients navigate outpatient/clinic services that include chronic care management, home visits, Medicare Wellness Visits and quality. She has a master’s degree in nursing with a focus on leadership and management from Western Governors University.
III
Stevie Slater, BSN, RN, has been hired as manager of Horizon Health’s new dialysis service. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana State and is currently working toward a master’s degree in nursing. She has been a registered nurse for seven years, working as a traveling nurse and in various hospital settings, including dialysis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.