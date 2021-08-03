Horizon Health announces full-time cardiologist

Horizon Health at Paris, Illinois, announces the addition of a full-time cardiologist who will develop and lead its cardiology program.
Dr. Ron Oren has been a cardiologist for 28 years. He has worked at various locations throughout the Midwest, including Springfield and Peoria in Illinois. His expertise includes building successful clinical cardiology programs, as well as cardiology training programs.
“Dr. Oren is a well-respected physician with vast experience in rural healthcare,” said Ollie Smith, Horizon Health president and CEO. “His knowledge and expertise will serve our patients well.”
Oren said that he can make a bigger impact in a smaller community like Paris. “My goal is to provide high-quality care for those cardiology illnesses and diagnoses that don’t require care at a larger tertiary hospital.”
Oren’s approach is to keep patients locally while providing the best care possible.
“I understand the hardship of transferring patients out of their community,” he said. “There’s a significant burden for them and their families, including higher costs and anxiety.”
Oren treats a variety of conditions, including congestive heart failure (CHF), chest pain, arrhythmias (irregular heart beat), and high blood pressure. He offers cardiac testing (echocardiogram), stress testing, and heart rhythm monitoring. He also provides long-term continuum of care with primary care providers. He is specially trained to treat advanced heart failure, which is the most common reason adults are hospitalized.
“In cardiology, you can make a big impact on someone’s day-to-day wellbeing by providing good medical care,” he said. “Making small adjustments can make their lives significantly better.”
Oren is board certified in Cardiovascular Diseases and Advanced Heart Failure. He attended Rush Medical College in Chicago and has a bachelor’s degree in pre-medicine from Augustana College in Rock Island.
He has spent most of his career in Illinois and Iowa, which includes directorships at the colleges of medicine at the University of Iowa, University of Illinois-Peoria, and Southern Illinois University-Springfield.
Oren was born in Minnesota and has been a lifelong resident of the upper Midwest.
Dr. Oren sees patients in the Paris Clinic. A medical referral is not required.
