Horizon Health announces chief nursing officer

Rachel Kelley has returned to Horizon Health at Paris, Illinois, in a new role as vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer.
Kelley is a key member of the Horizon Health administrative team. She oversees the nursing staff and clinical support staff, which is Horizon Health’s largest employee group. Her duties include working with organizational leadership and front-line staff to ensure exceptional patient care, while supporting strategic initiatives.
Kelley joined Horizon Health in 2012 as the staff development/regulatory compliance specialist officer. She left Horizon Health in 2016 to expand her professional and leadership skill set as a patient care director, then was promoted to interim chief nursing officer at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. She served as chief nursing officer at Terre Haute Regional Hospital from 2018-21.
Prior to Kelley’s return, Eunice Chaney, registered nurse and risk manager, was interim chief nursing officer.
Kelley has 33 years of healthcare experience, which includes 26 years as a nurse, serving in various leadership roles. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s of science degree with healthcare certification from Indiana Wesleyan University. She is a certified healthcare manager through a certification course at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
An Indianapolis native, Kelley was raised in Rosedale and lives in Terre Haute.
