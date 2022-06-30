Horizon Health announced additions to its behavioral health services, including two new providers at its Sycamore Pain & Wellness service in Terre Haute.
Tiffany Chaille, board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, and Mary Ellen Walker, licensed mental health counselor, joined the service. They join Ashley Delaunois, who also is a board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner.
Chaille holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana State University and a master’s in nursing from Indiana University.
Walker, who has more than 13 years of clinical experience, has a bachelor’s in psychology and a master’s in mental health counseling, both from ISU.
“We have a diverse pain management/behavioral health team that provides patients with the best opportunity for successful treatment,” said Dr. Thomas Pendergast, Sycamore Pain & Wellness physician and founder. “Understanding the connection between behavioral health and pain can impact the effectiveness of a treatment plan.”
In addition to behavioral health, Sycamore Pain & Wellness provides pain management, weight management and bone health and wellness services.
