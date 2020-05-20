Hopper earns financial aid certification

Darla Hopper, associate vice president of financial aid and admissions at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, recently earned the designation of certified financial aid administrator from the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators. This certification validates the skills and knowledge of financial aid professionals at higher education institutions across state, regional and national levels. Hopper is one of just six CFAA professionals in the State of Indiana and one of 154 in the U.S.
“This nationally-recognized training combined with Darla’s strong leadership skills strengthens the College to ensure each student has the necessary resources enabling them to attend The Woods,” said Brennan Randolph, vice president for enrollment management and institutional technology.
The CFAA program provides a foundation upon which financial aid administrators demonstrate a proficiency in administering federal (Title IV) financial aid and its interaction with state and private financial aid. Additionally, the program focuses on the standards for ethical behavior that are a hallmark of the financial aid profession.
Hopper has served at The Woods for 16 years in various financial aid positions. She earned her bachelor of business administration degree at Northwood University and earned a master of leadership development degree at SMWC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.