The Honey Creek Township Trustee Office recently announced it will be re-opening for appointments Monday.
Appointments for assistance must be made as no walk-ins are allowed. Masks must be worn in order to be seen the office said in a news release, and no more than two individuals will be allowed at the appointment.
The office will continue to accept any applications by email, fax or mail; with any other information being taken over the phone.
For more information call 812-235-1012.
