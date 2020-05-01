Honest Abe Roofing in Terre Haute was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Top New Franchises list. This list recognizes the top 100 companies that have been franchising for five years or less, based on data submitted for Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking. Honest Abe Roofing, which began franchising in 2017, was ranked No. 100.
“Nearly a quarter of the companies that applied for this year’s Franchise 500 ranking are relative newcomers — they’ve been franchising for five years or less,” Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer said. “That’s an exciting thing to see in this industry. For people attracted to franchising’s built-in systems and support, but who still want the thrill of growing something from the bottom up, there are many options to choose from.”
Entrepreneur’s 2020 Top New Franchises ranking was determined using the company’s Franchise 500 formula, which is a comprehensive evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Honest Abe Roofing’s position on the ranking shows that it is off to a strong start on its franchising journey.
To view Honest Abe Roofing in the full ranking, visit entrepreneur.com/franchises/topnew. Results can also be seen in the April/May issue of Entrepreneur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.