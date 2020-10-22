Holler Family Dentistry adds dentist

Dr. Mark Schmitz recently joined Holler Family Dentistry in Terre Haute.
Schmitz, a graduate of Indiana University School of Dentistry, will practice as a general dentist with a particular interest in restorative and cosmetic dentistry.
Schmitz graduated from Terre Haute South Vigo High School in 2010, DePauw University in 2014, and IUPUI with a master's degree in biology in 2015. He is the son of Drs. Thomas and Norma Schmitz.
