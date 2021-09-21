Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb on Sept. 20 announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.

Indiana Real Estate Commission

The governor made five reappointments to the commission, who will serve until August 31, 2025:

John Briscoe (Evansville), realtor/broker with F.C. Tucker Emge

John De Souza (South Bend), president of Cressy & Everett Real Estate

Pamela Lumley (Sellersburg), owner RE/MAX Ability Plus

Charlie Shook (West Lafayette), president of Coldwell Banker Shook

Sahara Williams (Indianapolis), associate with Barnes & Thornburg LLP

The governor also made four new appointments to the commission:

Troy Helman (Terre Haute), co-owner and president of Coldwell Banker Helman, who will serve until August 31, 2025

Tracy Hutton (Carmel), president and CEO of Century 21 Scheetz, who will serve until December 31, 2023

Cheryl Stuckwish (Vallonia), owner and president of South Central Realty-Columbus and -Seymour, who will serve until December 31, 2023

Brian Thompson (Bloomington), sales manager for FC Tucker/Bloomington, who will serve until December 31, 2023 

