Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb on Sept. 20 announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.
Indiana Real Estate Commission
The governor made five reappointments to the commission, who will serve until August 31, 2025:
John Briscoe (Evansville), realtor/broker with F.C. Tucker Emge
John De Souza (South Bend), president of Cressy & Everett Real Estate
Pamela Lumley (Sellersburg), owner RE/MAX Ability Plus
Charlie Shook (West Lafayette), president of Coldwell Banker Shook
Sahara Williams (Indianapolis), associate with Barnes & Thornburg LLP
The governor also made four new appointments to the commission:
Troy Helman (Terre Haute), co-owner and president of Coldwell Banker Helman, who will serve until August 31, 2025
Tracy Hutton (Carmel), president and CEO of Century 21 Scheetz, who will serve until December 31, 2023
Cheryl Stuckwish (Vallonia), owner and president of South Central Realty-Columbus and -Seymour, who will serve until December 31, 2023
Brian Thompson (Bloomington), sales manager for FC Tucker/Bloomington, who will serve until December 31, 2023
