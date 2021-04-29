Hock gets new role with Union Health

Amy Hock assumes her new role at Union Health as the system’s general counsel. Hock will address a full range of legal issues in the health care realm including contracts, patient relations, regulatory and reimbursement issues, risk management and much more.
“We are very excited to welcome Mrs. Hock to the Union Health family as general counsel,” Steve Holman, president and CEO of Union Health, said. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, but above all else, she supports our mission to help those in their time of need.”
Hock has served on Union Health’s Board of Directors as assistant secretary since 2019 and as a member of the Compensation, Compliance, Governance and Strategic Advisory Committees.
Hock joins Union Health from First Financial Bank where she served as general counsel and vice president.
Hock is a graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School and Indiana University where she studied political science and received her law degree. She also earned a master’s degree in social work from New York University in 2010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.