Helman named president of Indiana Association of Relators

Terre Haute’s Bernice Helman is now president of the Indiana Association of Realtors. Her installation took place recently during the association’s annual Legislative Conference in Indianapolis. In her new role, Helman leads the state’s 19,000 Realtors in support of homeownership, private property rights and strong communities at all levels of government.
“We are fortunate to have Bernice in the top spot this year,” said Karl Berron, CEO. “Bernice brings passion, energy and vision to our advocacy efforts. And like she handles clients back home, she always keeps members at the center of our internal discussions. We look forward to an exciting, successful year ahead because of Bernice’s guidance and commitment to excellence.”
In addition to serving as president, Helman is also a member of IAR’s Executive and Finance Committees and is an Indiana Realtors Political Action Committee Trustee.
Bernice’s IAR leadership team includes Roger Lundy, 2020 president-elect, Indianapolis; Andy Rudolph, 2020 treasurer, Evansville; and Brian Thompson, 2020 immediate past president, Bloomington.
Helman is vice president and co-owner of Coldwell Banker Helman. Bernice joined the firm in 2007 after a 24-year career in the real estate finance industry. Her last position was vice president and mortgage lending manager at First Financial Bank. She also served as a director of the Indiana Mortgage Bankers Association from 2003 to 2008, holding the office of secretary-treasurer for the last two years; and was a member of the Freddie Mac Community Lender Advisory Board.
Helman is a National Association of Realtors director and serves on the NAR Public Policy Coordinating Committee.
The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors is Helman’s primary local Realtor association; she’s been involved with them in several capacities.
Many community groups benefit from Helman’s leadership. She is a director of the Terre Haute Regional Airport, Harsha Behavioral Center and Savera Geriatric Unit, Swope Art Museum and Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
Helman is also a member of the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College Community Advisory Board and the Home Builders Association of Greater Terre Haute. In 2013, the National Association of Realtors recognized Helman’s community service with its prestigious Good Neighbor Award, an award NAR bestows to just five Realtors each year.
