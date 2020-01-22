Hamilton joins firm of Wilkinson Goeller Modesitt Wilkinson & Drummy

David C. Hamilton, a Paris, Ill., native, recently joined Wilkinson Goeller Modesitt Wilkinson & Drummy, LLP, as an associate attorney. He formerly worked for Frisse & Brewster Law Offices in Paris, Ill., and Terre Haute.
Hamilton earned a baccalaureate degree from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, summa cum laude, in 2013 and earned both M.S. and J.D. degrees from the Washington University Law School and the George Warren Brown School of Social Work in St. Louis in 2017. He is admitted to the bars of both Illinois and Indiana. During his undergraduate career, Hamilton served as the student trustee on the eight-member Southern Illinois University System Board of Trustees.
His professional focus will continue in business, probate, and trust matters for clients in Illinois and Indiana. He is a member of the Estate Planning Council of Central Indiana and serves on the Board of Directors for the Human Resources Center of Edgar and Clark Counties. He attended public schools in Paris and serves as a volunteer coach for the Paris Tigers 7th and 8th grade football teams.
