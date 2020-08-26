Hamilton Center welcomes new executive director of child and west clinical services

Hamilton Center, Inc. welcomes Ansatasia Godsey as its new executive director of child and west clinical services to the Child & Adolescent Services office located at 500 8th Avenue in Terre Haute.
Godsey holds a bachelors degree in criminology, and a masters in clinical mental health counseling from Indiana State University, and is a licensed mental health counselor in the state of Indiana. She has worked at Hamilton Center for six years and has experience working with at-risk families in both home and community-based settings. Godsey oversaw the federal Project AWARE, which provides youth mental health first aid training throughout HCI counties, as well as several grant programs.
Hamilton Center, Inc. is a regional behavioral health system in Central and West Central Indiana with corporate offices located in Terre Haute, IN. Services are provided to children, youth and adults, with specialized programs for expectant mothers, infants, and people who may be struggling with stress, life changes, or relationship issues as well as more serious problems such as depression, anxiety disorders, and serious mental illnesses.
