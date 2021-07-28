Hamilton Center recognizes McAnally as Employee of Year

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 93F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.