Hamilton Center employee celebrates 40 years

Hamilton Center Inc. recently recognized Rhoda Lamb for her 40 years of service to the organization and the community.
Lamb started with the organization in 1979 and has since served as a program assistant for several departments in the organization including community support services, group homes, and currently, 24-hour services and outpatient services.
In 40 years she has often been the first Hamilton Center staff to engage with consumers, taking great care to deliver quality, compassionate, and comprehensive care to those in need of services. In 1988 she was recognized by the organization as an outstanding staff member for her commitment to consumers and the communities mental and behavioral health needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.