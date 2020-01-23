Hamilton Center Inc. in Terre Haute has added Program Manager Dwight Weaver and therapist Lylia Piatt to Child & Adolescent Services at 500 Eighth Ave., as well as therapist Anne Uhlman to Vigo County Outpatients Services at 620 Eighth Ave.
Weaver graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and history. He has significant experience in the field of mental health and has worked at Hamilton Center for eight years. He started as a direct skills technician before moving to Wraparound Coordinator in Greene County, later becoming Wraparound supervisor for Hamilton Center Inc. With Wraparound, he worked closely with all area agencies across the eight-county service area including schools, Department of Child Services, and probation to ensure that youth and families were receiving the necessary care to reach their treatment goals.
Piatt graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music therapy from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, and later completed a master of social work degree at Indiana State University. Piatt has experienced the mental health field in several settings including as a music therapist, case manager, therapist, and school-based therapist. She has worked with families, individuals struggling with substance use disorders, and youth. Her clinical interests are in Trauma Informed Care, Cognitive Behavioral theory, and expressive therapies.
Uhlman received a bachelor’s degree in theatre arts from Oklahoma State University and later went on to complete a master’s degree in mental health counseling from Boston University School of Medicine. She has significant experiences in community education and outreach, clinical research on serious mental illness, cognitive behavioral therapy, and crisis management for those struggling with suicidal ideations. Her clinical interests are in working with justice-involved populations and people struggling with paranoia and psychosis. Her theoretical orientation includes elements of acceptance and commitment therapy, motivational interviewing, and trauma-informed care.
