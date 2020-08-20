Hamilton Center announces new director of Human Services

Hamilton Center, Inc., has welcomed Director of Human Services Tatu Brown to the corporate office located at 620 8th Avenue in Terre Haute, IN.
Brown holds a bachelor in business in administration from Ashworth College. Brown was the first graduate of Hamilton Center’s New Citizen Program and has worked in multiple departments within Hamilton Center.
Most recently, Brown has been using his lived experience and successes to impact at risk youth in the Hamilton Center Outreach Mentoring Program and as the chair of the New Citizen Program. Brown will now expand his role to oversee the Consumer Representative Specialists team as they provide outreach and education to community partners and consumers.
