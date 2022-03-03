Greene County native promoted to ISP Lieutenant Colonel

Indiana State Police promoted Major Kevin Hobson to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Hobson will now serve as deputy superintendent, assistant chief of staff investigation and intelligence.
Hobson will coordinate all matters regarding the intelligence and investigative needs of the department. He will manage and supervise the internal investigation/equal employment opportunities section, the Indiana intelligence fusion center section and laboratory division.
A native of Bloomfield, Hobson is a 1991 graduate of Bloomfield High School. He graduated from Indiana University where he studied Health Administration before being accepted to the 52nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in early 1995. In June 1995, he was appointed as a trooper and assigned to the Versailles Post where he patrolled Switzerland County.
Hobson was promoted to the rank of Captain in 2015 where he served as the deputy commander of ISP special investigations, and in 2018, he was promoted to the rank of Major and served as the commander of the criminal investigation division.
Lieutenant Colonel Hobson and his wife Penny reside in Greene County.
