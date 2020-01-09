Gov. Eric J. Holcomb in December announced several new appointments and reappointments to various state boards and commissions.
The governor made three reappointments to the Quarter Horse Breed Development Advisory Committee, who will serve until Nov. 30, 2023. They include Randy Thompson (Brazil), retired.
The governor made four new appointments to the Statewide Child Fatality Review Committee, who will serve at the pleasure of the governor. They include Dr. Roland Kohr (Terre Haute), forensic pathologist at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
The governor made two new appointments to the Thoroughbred Breed Development Advisory Committee, who will serve until Nov. 30, 2023. They include Blaine Davidson (Terre Haute), retired.
