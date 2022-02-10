Gov. Eric J. Holcomb recently announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.

State Board of Massage Therapy

The governor made three reappointments to the board, who will serve until December 31, 2025:

Matthew Brannon (Indianapolis), owner of Cloud Generalist LLC

Laurie Hardin (Noblesville), certified massage therapist

Charles Peebles (Terre Haute), massage therapy coordinator and program instructor at Indiana State University and assistant professor at Ivy Tech Community College 

Indiana Civic Education Commission

The governor made seven appointments to the new commission, who will serve at the pleasure of the Governor:

Brad Balch (Terre Haute), dean emeritus at Indiana State University

Charles Dunlap (Fishers), president and CEO of the Indiana Bar Foundation

Adam Ferguson (Plainfield), teacher at Plainfield High School

Greg Gastineau (Fishers), teacher at Hamilton Southeastern High School

Joe Jordan (Fort Wayne), president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne

Emily Tracy (Nashville), superintendent of Brown County Schools

Phillip VanFossen (West Lafayette), director & James F. Ackerman distinguished professor of social studies education at Purdue University

