Gov. Eric J. Holcomb recently announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.
State Board of Massage Therapy
The governor made three reappointments to the board, who will serve until December 31, 2025:
Matthew Brannon (Indianapolis), owner of Cloud Generalist LLC
Laurie Hardin (Noblesville), certified massage therapist
Charles Peebles (Terre Haute), massage therapy coordinator and program instructor at Indiana State University and assistant professor at Ivy Tech Community College
Indiana Civic Education Commission
The governor made seven appointments to the new commission, who will serve at the pleasure of the Governor:
Brad Balch (Terre Haute), dean emeritus at Indiana State University
Charles Dunlap (Fishers), president and CEO of the Indiana Bar Foundation
Adam Ferguson (Plainfield), teacher at Plainfield High School
Greg Gastineau (Fishers), teacher at Hamilton Southeastern High School
Joe Jordan (Fort Wayne), president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne
Emily Tracy (Nashville), superintendent of Brown County Schools
Phillip VanFossen (West Lafayette), director & James F. Ackerman distinguished professor of social studies education at Purdue University
